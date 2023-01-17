ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Stream ‘That ‘70s Show’ Before Watching ‘That ‘90s Show’ on Netflix

By Josh Sorokach
 5 days ago

We’re a few days away from the debut of Netflix’s That ’90s Show . A follow-up to the beloved late ’90s-early ’00s sitcom That ’70s Show , the series follows a new set of teens (led by Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman) hanging out in Kitty and Red’s basement.

The forthcoming spinoff stars a host of talented young actors (Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos) and features appearances by original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong.

Where can you watch That ’70s Show before That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.
That 90s Show Netflix Release Date:
All ten episodes of That ’90s Show premiere Thursday, January 19 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Netflix.
Is That 70s Show on Netflix or Hulu?
Nope. Sadly, the original series isn’t streaming on Netflix or Hulu.
Where To Watch That 70s Show Online:
Seasons 1-8 of That ’70s Show are currently streaming on Peacock Premium . Individual episodes and complete seasons are also available to purchase on Amazon .

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcQ_xKmuO5w?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]


How To Watch That 70s Show on Peacock:
Peacock Premium is available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year . An ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, is also an option for $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Decider.com

Decider.com

