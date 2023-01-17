ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavaca County, TX

Small plane crash reported in Lavaca County near CR 462 and FM 318

By James Munoz
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0oRB_0kHfSHva00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G63OZ_0kHfSHva00

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – Around 11 a.m. a small plane crashed near CR 462 and FM 318 in Lavaca County. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of where the plane crashed. Some local residents said it was still foggy around 11 a.m. It’s possible several people were taken to the hospital, according to one witness on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bknAq_0kHfSHva00

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas –  A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

NTSB: An investigator to gather data at fatal plane crash scene in Yoakum

YOAKUM, Texas  – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, around mid-morning, a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator will be at the scene of the fatal plane crash that occurred on Tuesday. The investigator will begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and attempt to contact any witnesses. The investigator will also...
YOAKUM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande

VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

WCSO: 3 subjects arrested, charged for involvement in diesel theft

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Patrol Division of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported to Loves Truck Stop in Hungerford, Texas to investigate a diesel theft. A report alleged that multiple subjects attempted to use “skimmer” cards at several diesel pumps to steal fuel. When deputies arrived to the scene, Roberto Arizone...
HUNGERFORD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts

GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star.  This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments

  VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Credit card ‘Skimmers’ used to steal personal information and funds found at Love’s Truck Stop

A card reader that is used to steal your information was discovered in Edna, also known as a skimmer. The Edna Police Department shared on their Facebook that a skimmer was located at Love’s Truck Stop on three of the diesel pumps earlier this week. This device is used to obtain credit card information, so be mindful when using gas...
EDNA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan closed due to water main break

The intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street is closed as the City of Victoria conducts repairs and maintenance following a major water main break last night. VICTORIA, Texas – The intersection of Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street is closed as the City of Victoria conducts repairs and maintenance following a major water main break Saturday night. The...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Malfunctioned traffic light leads to two-vehicle crash, says Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Airline Road and N. John Stockbauer Drive in reference to a traffic light malfunction. Before arriving to the scene, the Dispatch Center informed the officers of a traffic crash that had just occurred at the same intersection. When officers arrived,...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria City Manager gives update on water line break

Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan and Airline Road working to fix the break. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza provided an update on the large water break saying that crews will be working on it throughout the night and residents will continue to experience little-to-no water pressure overnight. Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy