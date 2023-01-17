Small plane crash reported in Lavaca County near CR 462 and FM 318

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – Around 11 a.m. a small plane crashed near CR 462 and FM 318 in Lavaca County. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of where the plane crashed. Some local residents said it was still foggy around 11 a.m. It’s possible several people were taken to the hospital, according to one witness on the scene.

