What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO players with Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn tickets will be able to use Primal Reversion on Groudon and Kyogre caught during Primal Raids.
When Does Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 End?
Pokémon GO players will put their luck to the test with the Lunar New Year event coming on Jan. 19. Over the course of the event, players will be seeing several Pokémon that have otherwise been rare and hard to encounter be featured.
Pokémon GO February 2023 Community Day Revealed
On Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5p.m., Noibat will be the featured Pokémon of Pokémon GO's Feburary Community Day event.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
How to Change Ping Color in Warzone 2
Players can get an edge in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 by changing their ping color. Warzone 2 players use pings to effectively communicate with their teammates on the battle royale game. Pings can mark an enemy team, a POI, or fresh loot. The feature is the best way to give your teammates an exact location of a specific target in game.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
How to Use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite
Fortnite's new Falcon Scout item can retrieve loot, track enemy players, and scout nearby locations while players remain in a safe location.
How Do You Get a Nuke in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduced the Tactical Nuke killstreak to the Battle Royale. Along with a new map, gulag, and looting system, Warzone 2 brings players a new opportunity unavailable in the original Warzone: dropping a game-ending bomb. Here's a breakdown on how to earn a nuke. How to...
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade SBC objectives and rewards, how to complete and more.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Is The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation Plus?
To promote the new show, The Last of Us Part I was added to PlayStation Plus in the form of a two-hour trial.
Warzone 2 Assault Rifle Tier List: January 2023
The best and worst assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 ranked in a tier list for casual and competitive players.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
