How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Do Pennsylvania Dutch hex signs actually ward off witches?
If you’ve spent much time in the rural regions of central Pennsylvania, you’ve likely seen barns decorated with decorative, star-like symbols, or similar designs on decorative items sold at markets, gift shops and roadside stands. To many, these patterns and symbols are collectively referred to as “hex signs.”...
The ‘final and most famous’: Punxsutawney Phil to be a Meteorologist Hall of Famer | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change
Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
Pennsylvania city among U.S.’s best for work-life balance: study
It’s important to balance both work and play. Citizens of one Pennsylvania city seem to have a knack for this, as a new study has ranked it as one of the best for work-life balance and mental health in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. cities rank among best...
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
Bethesda Mission banking on revenue from courthouse parking to fund projects
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
Pa. man must pay back $16K in CARES Act, jobless funds he illegally obtained
WILLIAMSPORT -- A Union County man who had admitted receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief and railroad unemployment funds that he was not entitled to has been placed on two years’ probation. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was sentenced Friday by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W....
Newport, still needing a mayor, posts job openings
Newport remains mayor-less. Former Mayor Rob Campbell resigned in December due to moving out of the borough. Borough council advertised to fill the position but received no letters of interest by its Jan. 3 meeting. There are several other positions vacant, including seats on the water authority, planning commission, and...
Ousted Shamokin councilman seeks former seat despite having criminal record
SHAMOKIN – The Shamokin city councilman removed from office last year because of his criminal record is trying to regain his seat through the ballot box. “I’m running to take back what is rightfully ours,” Joseph J. Leschinskie, 38, said in announcing his candidacy.
Deep cleaning under the Mulberry Street Bridge won’t solve the homeless crisis in Harrisburg | PennLive Editorial
The City of Harrisburg was right to be alarmed at the threat of the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. And city officials were right to try to do something about it. Above all, government exists to protect public health and safety, and both are in serious jeopardy with dozens of people sleeping amid mounds of trash and mean rats under a downtown bridge.
Cashless facilities, ‘high energy’ sportsbooks, interactive gaming: Designing today’s casino
A lot of thought and work goes into the design of a new casino. Every detail, from the overall theme to making sure that there isn’t any glare on the slot machines or table games, requires careful consideration. That’s true for Parx Casino Shippensburg, Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, which opens...
Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute
A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
