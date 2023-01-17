ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diesel From Wawa

Regular gas prices have very slowly begun to drop back down near pre-inflation costs. However, the price of diesel, especially in northern states like Pennsylvania, remains skyhigh. That being the fact, police officers in Hilltown Township, PA are on the search for two separate truck drivers who, in combination, stole several thousand dollars worth of diesel fuel.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Top PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions [Verified Jan 2023]

Dimers.com provides exclusive gambling content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and casino offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Top PA Casino Bonus Offers for January 2023. In the past few years, online casinos have become more and more popular, and Pennsylvania is no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
