This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is beloved year-round | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Warning Issued About Coyotes
LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Pennsylvania governor removes college degree requirement for most state jobs on first full day in office
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order on his first full day in office to remove college degree requirements for 92% of state jobs.
Men scammed Pennsylvania Turnpike out of $1 million in tolls, feds say
The men were recently charged in federal court.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
Bowhunting Influencers Fined $133K In “Largest Poaching Case In Nebraska History”
A couple of controversial bowhunting influencers, who are known for showing off their hunting trophies to their thousands of followers on social media, have been fined $133,000 for allegedly taking part in trafficking animals in Nebraska. According to KVPI, the two were sentenced last week in federal court in Omaha,...
Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diesel From Wawa
Regular gas prices have very slowly begun to drop back down near pre-inflation costs. However, the price of diesel, especially in northern states like Pennsylvania, remains skyhigh. That being the fact, police officers in Hilltown Township, PA are on the search for two separate truck drivers who, in combination, stole several thousand dollars worth of diesel fuel.
Why do West Virginians talk the way they do?
Appalachians have a rich history, but where do words unique to the region like "holler" and "buggy" originate from? Let's do a deep dive and discover the origins of "Appalachian English."
Top PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions [Verified Jan 2023]
Dimers.com provides exclusive gambling content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and casino offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Top PA Casino Bonus Offers for January 2023. In the past few years, online casinos have become more and more popular, and Pennsylvania is no...
Pennsylvania school district gives cops access to patrol rifles | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
This Western Pennsylvania Cryptid is Supposedly the Ugliest Animal in the World
Have you ever seen this thing?
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
