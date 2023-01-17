Read full article on original website
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
East Moline’s Made Market Accepting Applications From Creators And Businesses
We cannot WAIT to see all the talent that applies to our market this year. This is a juried market. We want the BEST shopping experience for our shoppers, so booth display is VERY important to us. While our primary focus is handmade artisan goods and vintage goods, we WILL have a few small businesses with new/market items. It is also important to us to have a good variety of items for our shoppers and not have too many categories overlap.
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Moline? Here's what we found
MOLINE, Ill. — Thursday night, News 8 aired a grocery store prices comparison story that had some errors in it. We were looking to find the cheapest price for each item on our list, however, we did not search the stores well enough and our prices that night were inaccurate.
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
Western Illinois LEJA Alumni Stay Loyal to the Communities They Serve
MACOMB/Moline, IL – The Western Illinois University Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA) program, a top public safety program in the nation, has a long history of serving the Quad Cities community following graduation. The School of LEJA provides students with a diverse and wide array of criminal justice...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities area
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend. Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22. According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you...
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
Parks Depts. hosting Sweetheart Dance
Join the Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments for an evening of good times and great tunes during their Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 10 from 5:30-8 p.m.! All parent/child couples, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, can enjoy music, dancing and snacks, along with a photo booth provided by Sign Gypsies […]
Stoplights at Locust, Harrison streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops. Officials on Friday said the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the...
Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA. Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
