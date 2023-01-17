Read full article on original website
New photography show opening in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will...
Dry and cool stretch ahead of more rain Tuesday Night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another soggy Sunday in the Panhandle, with a good inch or two of rain falling across the area. Tonight, intermittent showers will wane slowly with the radar clear between 9p.m. and midnight. As the associated cold front marches east, associated cloud cover will depart as well with skies clearing significantly by sunrise. Winds will become northerly behind the frontal passage, drawing in much cooler air for Monday morning. Your day will start sunny but with temperatures in the mid 40s, so we’re back to bundling up as we head to work.
Showers and thunderstorms make for soggy Sunday forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday Folks!. We’re looking forward to a very wet Sunday forecast throughout the Panhandle, as our next system brings relentless rain overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Around midnight, showers will become widespread and more intense, as a warm front lifts north across the state. Some storms will to be strong to severe, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the Panhandle within a marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threats we’re keeping an eye on are strong to severe straight-line winds (>58mph), heavy rainfall, and possibly one to two tornados. By lunchtime, the threat for severe weather will wane, with general scattered showers and storms continuing until the early evening hours.
Bay County Chamber Celebrates 110th Annual Dinner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders, organizations and community activists came together tonight for the 110th annual Bay County Chamber of commerce awards dinner. It was a night for the chamber to show local community leaders and organizations just how much they are appreciated for their contributions to the local economy and their service to the community during 2022.
Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today. Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
Foodie Friday: Cooking with Carrabba’s
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Towards the end of January, resolutions like eating healthy might start to fade out. However, with delicious meals from Carrabba’s, they don’t have to. Marcell Morales, the owner of the Panama City Beach Carrabba’s Italian Grill, stopped by the studio to show...
BCSO: Georgia man arrested after abusing dog
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was taken into custody after allegedly abusing a dog. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies report they responded to a report of animal cruelty at a hotel on Panama City Beach Thursday around 3 p.m. They said hotel employees stated they had received a complaint from a guest about a dog running loose in the hallway.
Chipley Walmart Shooting Follow-Up
NC7's Dan Nyman stopped by to see how thousands of toys are bringing people together. Rain chances increase on Saturday into Saturday night and through Sunday.
PCBPD investigating fatal crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach...
Childcare worker arrested after striking child during diaper change
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local childcare worker has been arrested after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change. Detectives from the Panama City Police Department say they were notified by the Department of Children and Families about an incident that involved 38-year-old Jessica Mills. Mills...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting new care coordinator initiative
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith is launching a new initiative that he is hoping will help those within his community that are struggling with addiction and homelessness. Starting Monday, Sheriff Smith said the care coordinator will be going out with a deputy during the night shift....
Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman over 100 times
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a woman more than 150 times, according to the State Attorney’s Office. 26-year-old Storm Royal Thayer pled guilty last month to second degree murder in the July 2021 killing of his roommate, Alisha Gomez.
Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup...
Woman charged after shooting and killing boyfriend, police say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman has been arrested after deputies say she admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend. On Friday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Nicole Harris reported the shooting after 1 a.m. from the residence she shared with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Vivian Smith.
