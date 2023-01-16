ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

K-W School Board brings in familiar face for superintendent search

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
The Kenyon Leader
 3 days ago

At its first meeting of 2023, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board made the decision to turn to an old friend for help, as it looks to replace Superintendent and Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen, who announced he will be stepping aside at the end of the school year.

Rising Tide Services, a one-man startup search company launched by former K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta, was unanimously chosen to lead the search over a competing offer from the Minnesota School Board Association.

In recent years, the MSBA has become the go to search firm for school boards across the state. In 2022, the St. Peter based nonprofit conducted 33 of the 45 Minnesota superintendent searches for which a large outside search firm was retained.

While the MSBA’s reach across the state may be unrivaled, it was Dr. Pesta’s locally focused, personalized pitch which won the day, as an anxious board looks for a candidate who can lead the district out of financial peril and increase academic success.

At the same late November meeting where Boysen formally announced his decision to step aside, District Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg announced that K-W’s finances have drifted into statutory operating debt, defined as operating debt in excess of 2.5% of expenditures in the most recent fiscal year.

Boysen expressed confidence that the situation could be resolved quickly, since a levy approved by voters in 2021 is about to come onto the books. In addition, state legislators of both parties have promised to support putting a significant portion of their $17.6 billion projected budget surplus into schools.

K-W’s financial problems are hardly unique, with the Legislature’s failure to fully fund numerous mandates, most notably around special education, and increases to the general education formula that have fallen well short of the inflation rate driving cuts across the state.

Nonetheless, the district’s difficulties have been further compounded by a significant decline in enrollment numbers, as well as transportation costs that have recently come in at unusually and unexpectedly high levels, even accounting for the district’s sizable rural service area.

Likewise, the district is still reeling from pandemic-era learning loss that has increased achievement gaps, with fears that it could take years for students to fully catch up from the damage done by ineffective virtual learning practices.

Pesta left K-W on good terms at the end of 2019 to assume the position of interim superintendent in Hastings. After a very eventful six months, he moved to northern Minnesota, serving as superintendent in Deer River before stepping down in September 2022.

While he enjoyed serving as superintendent, Pesta said he had always planned on retiring relatively early to focus on other pursuits. His passion for helping districts, particularly in rural Minnesota, to achieve their full potential led him to launch Rising Tide School Board Services.

In some ways, Pesta has never really left the K-W community. While he lives in the Twin Cities now, he’s regularly in the area to visit his parents and has provided much appreciated service as a substitute teacher on occasion.

Pesta’s experience has given him intricate familiarity with not only the district and its needs, but with the board as well. While the board’s composition was formally altered by last fall’s elections, the only change was the replacement of retiring member Kevin Anderson with James Jarvis, a former board member.

“Any firm can find candidates and recommend a candidate for you,” Pesta said. “Where I believe I would have an advantage is in finding a candidate or candidate finalists who are very aware of the situation and specifically what you are looking for.”

Though the MSBA’s Gary Lee may not have been as involved with the district as Pesta, he was familiar to the voard as well. Lee served as a small business owner and school board member in rural northwestern Minnesota before joining the MSBA over a decade ago.

Lee promised a community consultation process that would seek to gain feedback from as many members of the community as possible using an online format. From that, in consultation with the board, he pledged to bring forward a variety of well qualified candidates.

“We do this through the lens of a school board because we are you,” he said. “We don’t have any other view on this matter.”

The MSBA has expanded its superintendent search services in recent years, giving it the capacity to conduct thorough searches even at a national level — something particularly helpful for large districts in Rochester and the Twin Cities.

Still, the MSBA’s focus remains serving the state’s dozens and dozens of smaller rural districts spread throughout the state. Lee said that the MSBA could offer a wide variety of training and guidance for the board, helping it to make the best decisions for the district.

Lee’s presentation failed to satisfy the board, with many members expressing frustration with a presentation they felt was too generic and failed to mollify the concerns that had developed during prior experiences working with MSBA.

By contrast, Pesta said he would use his local connections and relationships to find an experienced candidate well suited to K-W. He contrasted his personal approach with the focus on “efficiency” provided by large firms like MSBA.

“It’s kind of like you go to McDonald’s, and you have breakfast, get through the drive-thru in a couple of minutes, and you’re gonna get the same Egg McMuffin and hash browns you would in any city in the world,” he said. “Or you can go down the street to Area 57 and have them go back and beat some eggs, have that special flavor of syrup that you want, have them chit chat with you while you get your coffee.”

While he hasn’t reached out to any particular candidates, Pesta said he already has some names in mind. While openly admitting that the next superintendent would have plenty of challenges, he said that the right candidate might find the opportunity exciting.

“If somebody’s looking for Easy Street, I’d tell them, ‘Don’t apply here,’” he said. “A high quality candidate that’s a good match for you is going to look at the challenges you have as professional candy.”

