Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
Presumed Dead Woman at an Iowa Funeral Home Was Actually Alive
This story sounds like an absolute nightmare for everyone involved. According to a recent article from KKCI, first responders were called to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory back on January 3rd for a "cardiac arrest incident" that turned out to be something different entirely. Although the funeral home and the Ankeny Fire Department wouldn't give any further details on the incident, KCCI was able to get scanner audio of a first responder saying:
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
The Date is Set for the 2023 Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Parade
One of the biggest annual events in Cedar Rapids is gearing up for another great year! The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo) has announced the date for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade. For the second year in a row, the Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day Parade will NOT...
First Glimpse of Cedar Rapids Native In Emmy Nominated Show [WATCH]
One of last year's most talked about shows is returning in just a few months, and a notable Cedar Rapids native is set to play a crucial role. The show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The SHOWTIME show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
Q98.5
Waterloo, IA
370
Followers
8K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT
Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q985.fm/
Comments / 0