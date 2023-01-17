NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Hurricanes are hosting the first Coach Marco Classic in honor of the late Coach Marco Antonio Villa this Friday night at the high school. “It has been a long time (at least 10 years) since New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical High School played each other,” said Michaelknight Zayas, freshman coach and teacher at New Britain High School. “And this year with both schools being on the calendar the coaching staff thought it would be a great idea to recognize Coach Marco with his connection to the New Britain community but also the fact that he graduated from E.C. and coached at New Britain High.”

