New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Young men learn leadership, life skills in unique organization

NEW BRITAIN – Ten young men from across the state gathered inside the city's Masonic Temple Sunday to practice a century-old tradition. All were members of CT DeMolay, a fraternal organization for young men ages 12 to 21 founded in 1919 and sponsored by the Freemasons. The occasion...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Cortney's Modern Dipper continues to grow in Berlin

BERLIN – A family recipe led to a family business that hasn't stopped growing. That's the basic story behind Cortney's Modern Dipper, which just moved into the Central Plaza at 110 Mill St. But this tale actually begins with owner Cortney Troup's father Franklin Gadomski, who...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker "MadHatterPharma" to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Business Connections of Berlin celebrates official launch

BERLIN – Business Connections of Berlin celebrated an official launch Wednesday night at Timberlin Golf Club's restaurant, Remzi's Par 4 the Course. Business owners and representatives from Berlin came together to form the organization in the wake of the pandemic, as an avenue to help each other and the community.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Coach Marco Classic will honor late coach during boys basketball game at New Britain High School

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Hurricanes are hosting the first Coach Marco Classic in honor of the late Coach Marco Antonio Villa this Friday night at the high school. "It has been a long time (at least 10 years) since New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical High School played each other," said Michaelknight Zayas, freshman coach and teacher at New Britain High School. "And this year with both schools being on the calendar the coaching staff thought it would be a great idea to recognize Coach Marco with his connection to the New Britain community but also the fact that he graduated from E.C. and coached at New Britain High."
NEW BRITAIN, CT

