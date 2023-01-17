Community forum for Coleman Community Park postponed - Rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the community forum to provide input for the Coleman Community Park master plan, originally scheduled to take place today, has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School.

Coleman is a 70-acre mostly undeveloped site. This meeting is the third and final community forum that will help inform the park’s master plan.

The master plan will have three focus areas: creating an active sports hub, integrating Sand Creek and nature, and community park amenities. It is expected that the park will be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia community parks, with sports fields and a playground.

What Community forum for the public to provide input and ideas for the design and development of Coleman Community Park. The event will include a presentation on the final draft master plan as informed by the prior two public meetings, the park master plan concepts, and potential parks programming.

When Tuesday, Jan. 31; 5 - 7 p.m.

Where Sand Creek High School second-floor library, 7005 Carefree Circle North

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ColemanPark for more information and to sign up for project updates.

