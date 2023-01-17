ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts to be a full go at practice; Eagles noncommittal on Avonte Maddox's status

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles are set to begin preparation for their Divisional Round matchup against the Giants, and although Jalen Hurts is in pain, he’s going to be a full participant.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on Hurts, Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox.

Philadelphia will hold a walkthrough on Tuesday before having full practices on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Saturday night’s matchup.

Sirianni on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

Philadelphia’s All-Pro quarterback will be in some pain on Saturday night, but he’ll be a full participant this week.

Lane Johnson

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Eagles All-Pro right tackle has already announced that he’s playing, but head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the decision is Johnson’s to make ahead of Saturday night.

Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox has been dealing with a toe injury, and on Tuesday the Eagles’ head coach had no real update on his status.

If Maddox is unable to log at least one limited practice by Thursday, he’ll likely miss another game.

