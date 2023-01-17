ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills' Micah Hyde will not play vs. Bengals in Divisional round

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIqpj_0kHfOOOT00

No Micah Hyde just yet for the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday that Hyde will not return to the lineup in the Divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He’s not going to see action in this game,” McDermott said via video conference.

Last week, Buffalo designated Hyde to return from injured reserve. Hyde was originally injured back in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. He sustained a neck injury which was thought to be season ending.

Over the past few weeks, Hyde had been spotted doing light workouts on the side of practice which fueled speculation that he could return in the playoffs.

If that does hold true, it won’t be the case until the AFC Championship game, at the earliest.

When Hyde was designated to return, McDermott immediately updated that he would not play in the Wild-Card round. The team is taking the same approach this upcoming week, quickly shooting down any speculation of his return.

Without Hyde and Damar Hamlin, the Bills turned the safety position next to Jordan Poyer over to Dean Marlowe against the Miami Dolphins.

Marlowe, who previously was Buffalo’s No. 3 safety behind the likes of Hyde and Jordan Poyer, was re-acquired at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

That move paid dividends as Marlowe notched an interception against the Dolphins in a close 34-31 win.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy