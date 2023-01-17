ST. JOSEPH - Hoopeston Area's Aiden Bell wrestles St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Goodwin during their 126-pound match on Saturday at the six-team SJO Multi-Quad Meet. Bell won his bout by major decision, 13-0. In addition to Bell's win, Hoopeston Area also got wins from Angel Zamora, Aiden Larkew, David Bell, and Talen Nelson. It was not enough as the Cornjerkers, over-powered by the Sartans, fell 53-26 to SJO. In addition to SJO and Hoopeston, teams from St. Thomas More, Decatur Lutheran, MacArthur, and Cumberland competed at the half-day event.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO