FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aiden Bell picks up win for Hoopeston at multi-quad wrestling meet
ST. JOSEPH - Hoopeston Area's Aiden Bell wrestles St. Joseph-Ogden's Brandon Goodwin during their 126-pound match on Saturday at the six-team SJO Multi-Quad Meet. Bell won his bout by major decision, 13-0. In addition to Bell's win, Hoopeston Area also got wins from Angel Zamora, Aiden Larkew, David Bell, and Talen Nelson. It was not enough as the Cornjerkers, over-powered by the Sartans, fell 53-26 to SJO. In addition to SJO and Hoopeston, teams from St. Thomas More, Decatur Lutheran, MacArthur, and Cumberland competed at the half-day event.
Unity 2022-23 First Semester Honor Roll Announced
TOLONO - Almost two weeks ago, Unity High School announced the names of the first semester honor students. Students who achived a grade point average of 3.75 or better at the high school earn High Honor Roll recognition. Students earning a GPA of 3.20 to 3.74 are recognized as Honor students below. Congratulations to all the students listed below on the academic performance.
8th grade Honor Roll students named at Unity Junior High
TOLONO - Unity Junior High School announced the 8th grade recipients achieving Honor Roll and High Honor Roll status for their academic performance during the second quarter two weeks ago. Congratulations to all the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor...
Seventy-eight sixth-grade students earn spot on Honor Roll at Unity Jr. High
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of sixth-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status for the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Kelsey Marie...
Dining with Dee to host delicious lunch menu at Pour Brothers
CHAMPAIGN - Chef Dee is offering a special catered lunch menu on January 22 at the spacious Pour Brothers Craft Taproom in Champaign. The meal will be served starting at noon and reservations for the event are required. A graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, DeAngelo Newsom, known as...
Youth orchestra concert at Smith Music Hall
URBANA - The East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra will perform their annual Winter Concert at Smith Memorial Hall in Urbana tomorrow. The Sunday evening concert features classical pieces from both American and Russian composers. "These talented students have worked long and hard to prepare this wonderful music, and we would...
Four signs you need a new roof over your head
SNS - A roof is one of the most important components of any home. It protects the structure and its inhabitants from harsh Illinois weather, debris, and even pests. However, over time, roofs can become damaged due to age or extreme conditions. Knowing when it’s time to re-roof your house...
Philo recycling reminder
PHILO - With the holiday season coming to an end, the Village of Philo wants to remind residents to please follow recycling rules. The recycle bins are for use only by Village of Philo and Philo Township residents. They request residents not to bring your recycling from the offices and business from Champaign-Urbana or surrounding communities for recycling.
The person who investigates suspicious deaths in your town may not even be a doctor
When a group of physicians gathered in Washington state for an annual meeting, one made a startling revelation: If you ever want to know when, how — and where — to kill someone, I can tell you, and you'll get away with it. No problem. That's because the...
Editorial | A step in the right direction
Illinois House Representatives passed legislation banning high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines last week. It is a step in the right direction. What if it is not enough?. The bill that passed through the House also created a prohibition and criminal penalties for devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic guns....
