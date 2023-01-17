Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
New Britain Herald
Young men learn leadership, life skills in unique organization
NEW BRITAIN – Ten young men from across the state gathered inside the city’s Masonic Temple Sunday to practice a century-old tradition. All were members of CT DeMolay, a fraternal organization for young men ages 12 to 21 founded in 1919 and sponsored by the Freemasons. The occasion...
New Britain Herald
Business Connections of Berlin celebrates official launch
BERLIN – Business Connections of Berlin celebrated an official launch Wednesday night at Timberlin Golf Club’s restaurant, Remzi’s Par 4 the Course. Business owners and representatives from Berlin came together to form the organization in the wake of the pandemic, as an avenue to help each other and the community.
New Britain Herald
It's business as usual at Mt. Southington this season, despite little snow
SOUTHINGTON – The snow deficit so far this season doesn’t seem to be impacting winter sports enthusiasts, at least in these parts. Parking lots at Mount Southington on Mount Vernon Road were nearly full all day Sunday, as skiers and snowboarders traversed all 14 trails and seven lifts at the ski area.
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday for a teenager from Plainville. State police asked for help locating 14-year-old Jazzlina Katz-Pelka, who went missing sometime Thursday. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, yellow undershirt and purple pants. The teen has been described as...
New Britain Herald
New apartment complex - Prohibition - almost ready for occupancy in downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Dan Czyzewski, owner of 222 on Main, has been diligently working on his latest project at 67-69 Arch Street, which is now ready for occupancy. “This is a historic mixed-use project by Exclusive Development,” Czyzewski said. “It has been named and will now be known as Prohibition.”
New Britain Herald
Coach Marco Classic will honor late coach during boys basketball game at New Britain High School
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Hurricanes are hosting the first Coach Marco Classic in honor of the late Coach Marco Antonio Villa this Friday night at the high school. “It has been a long time (at least 10 years) since New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical High School played each other,” said Michaelknight Zayas, freshman coach and teacher at New Britain High School. “And this year with both schools being on the calendar the coaching staff thought it would be a great idea to recognize Coach Marco with his connection to the New Britain community but also the fact that he graduated from E.C. and coached at New Britain High.”
