PROVO CANYON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured when he and another skier were partially buried in an avalanche Friday morning in Provo Canyon. The two men were skiing about 3/4 of a mile above the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot about 9:30 a.m. when they were caught in a small avalanche, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO