Gephardt Daily

Main Library in Salt Lake City closed after sewer line break

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Main Library in Salt Lake City will remain closed while a failure in a sewer line is addressed. “The Main Library (downtown) will remain closed until further notice. The main sewer line experienced critical failure and requires extensive repairs,” says a social media post issued this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 injured, 2 partially buried in small Provo Canyon avalanche

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured when he and another skier were partially buried in an avalanche Friday morning in Provo Canyon. The two men were skiing about 3/4 of a mile above the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot about 9:30 a.m. when they were caught in a small avalanche, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City Police: 2 victims shot in ‘targeted incident’ downtown

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two victims were shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind businesses on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, Ogden City Police confirmed to Gephardt Daily. The victims were men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, said Lt....
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD gang unit nabs armed fugitive in early morning bust

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A gun-toting fugitive with multiple outstanding warrants was nabbed by police early Saturday. According to a Sunday morning press release, “the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit and Pioneer Division Bike Squad safely arrested a 42-year-old fugitive and recovered an illegally possessed handgun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says. This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on social media. “The man is accused of threatening employees at the Subway sandwich shop at 3187 W. 5400 South on Jan. 13 at...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Layton police find missing 16-year-old girl

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police located a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Layton on Sunday evening. Layton police asked for help finding the 16-year-old girl in a social media post about 6 p.m. The post was updated at 7:20 p.m. noting that the girl had been found.
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Morgan County high-speed chase ends in Riverdale

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A police chase that began near Mountain Green saw the suspect reach speeds of 105 mph, police said, before he crashed into a snowbank in Riverdale. Events began Thursday at 8:14 p.m. near Mountain Green, roughly six miles up Weber...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

American Fork father jailed for alleged assault of 7-year-old child

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A father in American Fork has been jailed on aggravated child abuse charges after allegedly striking his child and cutting off the victim’s air supply. The suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT

