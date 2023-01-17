Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Teen uses SafeUT app to report kidnapping at Airbnb in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say a 14-year-old girl used the SafeUT app to report her kidnapping at an Airbnb in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the Airbnb after a 14-year-old girl...
Gephardt Daily
Main Library in Salt Lake City closed after sewer line break
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Main Library in Salt Lake City will remain closed while a failure in a sewer line is addressed. “The Main Library (downtown) will remain closed until further notice. The main sewer line experienced critical failure and requires extensive repairs,” says a social media post issued this week.
Gephardt Daily
1 injured, 2 partially buried in small Provo Canyon avalanche
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured when he and another skier were partially buried in an avalanche Friday morning in Provo Canyon. The two men were skiing about 3/4 of a mile above the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot about 9:30 a.m. when they were caught in a small avalanche, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City Police: 2 victims shot in ‘targeted incident’ downtown
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two victims were shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind businesses on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, Ogden City Police confirmed to Gephardt Daily. The victims were men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, said Lt....
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
Person shot in Jan. 13 officer-involved critical incident has died, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A person shot earlier this month in an exchange with Salt Lake City police has died of those injuries. “Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department learned the suspect in the January 13, 2023, officer-involved-critical-incident died,” says a news release issued Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit nabs armed fugitive in early morning bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A gun-toting fugitive with multiple outstanding warrants was nabbed by police early Saturday. According to a Sunday morning press release, “the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit and Pioneer Division Bike Squad safely arrested a 42-year-old fugitive and recovered an illegally possessed handgun.
Gephardt Daily
Drivers warned of ice danger on I-84 in Morgan County after numerous crashes
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS asks travelers on Interstate 84, between mile markers 89 and 92, to use “extreme caution. “Warm water runoff during the day is freezing in the shaded parts of the canyon...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says. This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on social media. “The man is accused of threatening employees at the Subway sandwich shop at 3187 W. 5400 South on Jan. 13 at...
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Layton police find missing 16-year-old girl
LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police located a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Layton on Sunday evening. Layton police asked for help finding the 16-year-old girl in a social media post about 6 p.m. The post was updated at 7:20 p.m. noting that the girl had been found.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on SLCPD officer after fleeing earlier incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked on four felony charges Saturday after he reportedly grabbed a knife when officers stopped him for fleeing police the day before. Salt Lake City police stopped Robert Austin, 61, at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in...
Gephardt Daily
Morgan County high-speed chase ends in Riverdale
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A police chase that began near Mountain Green saw the suspect reach speeds of 105 mph, police said, before he crashed into a snowbank in Riverdale. Events began Thursday at 8:14 p.m. near Mountain Green, roughly six miles up Weber...
Gephardt Daily
American Fork father jailed for alleged assault of 7-year-old child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A father in American Fork has been jailed on aggravated child abuse charges after allegedly striking his child and cutting off the victim’s air supply. The suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the...
