Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape
Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
NBC New York
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?
What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Traffic cameras with sound meters catch souped-up cars, bikes with illegal noise levels in NYC
At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that the around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Brazilian drag performer IDs Santos in photos
Santos has said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”
thenationalnews.com
Dolphins seen swimming in New York City's Bronx River
Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had seen dolphins frolicking in one of New York City's rivers. "It’s true. Dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week," the New York City Parks Department exclaimed in a tweet. "This is great news. It shows that the decades-long effort...
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
viewing.nyc
Check Out This Vintage Photograph of New York City Subway Tunnel Construction in Harlem Circa 1901
This great vintage photograph shows the construction of subway tunnels in Harlem around 1901. A wonderful photograph on August 10th, 1901, the photographer is looking on the downtown side of the northwest corner in front of subway construction at West 110th Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem, New York. These...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
archpaper.com
The new LaGuardia Airport is another reminder that architects work at the whim of larger political forces
After stepping foot in the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, New Yorkers pass through an airy ticketing hall and security checkpoint, ascend via escalator, trek through a maze of Duty Free shops, then across a food court, then over a skybridge with more bars and restaurants, and then down another set of escalators to a terminal level lined with even more shops before finally arriving at their gate. Effectively, it’s an airport, just like nearly anywhere else in the world. Or, as Justin Davidson wrote when the facility opened early last year, it’s “no longer a hellscape.”
hobokengirl.com
Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple
Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
NBC New York
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
