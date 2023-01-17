Wheels in Motion for Steelers to Fire Canada

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to fire Matt Canada, now seems like the time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer to firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, at least from what the latest news cycle is bringing us, the wheels are in motion for that to happen rather soon.

The Steelers haven't said anything about the future of their offensive coordinator position, but the deafening silence doesn't mean they're keeping Canada. They made it known they would move slowly throughout the early stages, and that could mean they were waiting for the right candidate.

That top option is now available - or inching his way to being available, at least.

The Steelers won't make a move until they're certain they have the right replacement. The offense was bad, but not bad enough that they're willing to walk into 2023 without the best option at offensive coordinator. And if no one is available, that will be Canada.

But their top candidate is about to start interviewing for news teams, and it's likely the Steelers make their interest known.

The train is moving for the Steelers to replace Canada.

