ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wheels in Motion for Steelers to Fire Canada

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxOfd_0kHfNVMX00

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to fire Matt Canada, now seems like the time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer to firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, at least from what the latest news cycle is bringing us, the wheels are in motion for that to happen rather soon.

The Steelers haven't said anything about the future of their offensive coordinator position, but the deafening silence doesn't mean they're keeping Canada. They made it known they would move slowly throughout the early stages, and that could mean they were waiting for the right candidate.

That top option is now available - or inching his way to being available, at least.

The Steelers won't make a move until they're certain they have the right replacement. The offense was bad, but not bad enough that they're willing to walk into 2023 without the best option at offensive coordinator. And if no one is available, that will be Canada.

But their top candidate is about to start interviewing for news teams, and it's likely the Steelers make their interest known.

The train is moving for the Steelers to replace Canada.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers to Wait for Byron Leftwich Before Firing Matt Canada

The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision

Devin Bush Hints at Next Team

Steelers Biggest Unspoken Need

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crete

tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay

Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Colts complete interview with beloved coach

While there is a lot of conjecture right now that Jim Irsay might just remove the interim tag from Jeff Saturday’s title and make him the permanent head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the team continues to interview interesting candidates who many fans might much prefer to see get the job. The Colts announced Friday Read more... The post Colts complete interview with beloved coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
thecomeback.com

Panthers interview with Sean Payton ‘on hold’ following tragedy

Sean Payton is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers, regarding their head coaching vacancy. Sadly, though, a tragedy will cause that interview to be delayed. Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes, 25, passed away in a boating accident in Florida. On Thursday night, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Payton’s interview with the team is “on hold.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Ravens Star Reacts To Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

A series of cryptic tweets has led the NFL world to question Jalen Ramsey's future with the Los Angeles Rams. The potential availability of an All-Pro talent like Ramsey has caused a flurry of reactions from around the league. Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey even took to Twitter ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick

The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy