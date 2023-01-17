Read full article on original website
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
Nurses to strike again as ministers prepare to introduce ‘spiteful’ bill
Industrial action also set to escalate in other sectors while government gears up anti-strike legislation
Why we strike – eight workers on their reasons for joining the picket line in Britain’s new winter of discontent
A teacher, a nurse, a barrister, a doctor, a postie, an academic, a paramedic and a rail worker explain why they have had no choice but to walk out
Headteachers may have no choice but to close schools amid strikes – union boss
School leaders may have “no choice” but to close their doors to pupils during strikes, the leader of a headteachers’ union has warned.Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said schools could have to shut during walkouts by teachers in England and Wales if “staffing numbers are dangerously low”.The warning comes after the National Education Union (NEU) announced plans to hold seven days of walkouts in February and March in a dispute over pay.Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU who voted in the ballot backed strike action, and the union passed the...
BBC
Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite
Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
Prisoner died after staff were ‘not properly trained to save lives’, coroner rules
A prisoner died after staff when to provide adequate life support after he was found unresponsive in his bunk, a coroner has ruled.Nathan Forrester, 36, died at HMP Thameside in South London on 2 July 2019, from a drug overdose, just a day after being recalled to prison.The inquest heard staff failed to start resuscitation straight away and when they did, the attempts were poor.Prevention of Future Death reports were issued to both NHS England and the Ministry of Justice following the inquest after a clinical review found prison staff did not have the level of expertise to deliver effective...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks
Thousands of ambulance workers held another strike across England and Wales on Monday, in escalating industrial action as unions called the government to hold talks on improving pay and conditions. The GMB, whose members at one ambulance service in central England were striking Monday, addressed Barclay in a tweet saying: "We need to talk pay.
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
BBC
Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp
Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights. It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner's permission. Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with...
BBC
Chris Mason: Civil service is poor, pompous and arrogant, say two former bosses
The people at the top of the civil service haven't got any idea how poor it is. Too many civil servants are too similar. The way the civil service defines "clever" is a mistake. So say two men who each used to run a central government department. Most of the...
Anti-strike bill: Michael Gove says legislation is to ensure 'minimum service level'
Michael Gove says the “anti-strike bill” is intended to ensure a “minimum service level” within the NHS during industrial action.The Conservative MP said he does “not approve” of coordinated strikes by ambulance workers and nursing staff on 6 February.He did add that he is “conscious” that they take steps to facilitate the most urgent cases during strikes.However, he says legislation is needed to give people “peace of mind that there will always be an NHS there for them.”Gove then hit out at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for their opposition of the bill.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
New teacher strike dates as talks end without deal
The latest talks over teachers' pay have broken up without agreement, as another union announces new strike dates. Members of the NASUWT union will strike on 28 February and 1 March. The largest teaching union in Scotland, the EIS, has already announced nationwide strikes on those dates, in both primaries...
Ambulance workers on strike as Government urged to pay ‘fairly’
Thousands of ambulance workers are staging more strikes as the Chancellor was urged to find the money to pay health workers “fairly” in order to end the walkouts.Up to 15,000 Unison ambulance workers are striking on Monday for the third time in five weeks, and will be joined by 5,000 of their NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.Further strikes are planned in the coming weeks by nurses and other NHS workers.Unions have accused the Government of not wanting to find a resolution to what has become an escalating and bitter dispute over pay.It’s simple, all the Chancellor needs...
Scottish Labour criticised as ex-MSP who made ‘sexist’ remarks put on MP shortlist
The Scottish Labour party has been criticised for putting a former MSP who made “deeply sexualised and racist remarks” about a 15-year-old girl on to its shortlist for a parliamentary seat in Glasgow. Frank McAveety, the former MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, was recorded calling a 15-year-old girl “dark”...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
