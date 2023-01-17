Michael Gove says the “anti-strike bill” is intended to ensure a “minimum service level” within the NHS during industrial action.The Conservative MP said he does “not approve” of coordinated strikes by ambulance workers and nursing staff on 6 February.He did add that he is “conscious” that they take steps to facilitate the most urgent cases during strikes.However, he says legislation is needed to give people “peace of mind that there will always be an NHS there for them.”Gove then hit out at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for their opposition of the bill.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws

4 DAYS AGO