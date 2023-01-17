ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action

Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
The Independent

Headteachers may have no choice but to close schools amid strikes – union boss

School leaders may have “no choice” but to close their doors to pupils during strikes, the leader of a headteachers’ union has warned.Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said schools could have to shut during walkouts by teachers in England and Wales if “staffing numbers are dangerously low”.The warning comes after the National Education Union (NEU) announced plans to hold seven days of walkouts in February and March in a dispute over pay.Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU who voted in the ballot backed strike action, and the union passed the...
BBC

Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite

Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
BBC

Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
The Independent

Prisoner died after staff were ‘not properly trained to save lives’, coroner rules

A prisoner died after staff when to provide adequate life support after he was found unresponsive in his bunk, a coroner has ruled.Nathan Forrester, 36, died at HMP Thameside in South London on 2 July 2019, from a drug overdose, just a day after being recalled to prison.The inquest heard staff failed to start resuscitation straight away and when they did, the attempts were poor.Prevention of Future Death reports were issued to both NHS England and the Ministry of Justice following the inquest after a clinical review found prison staff did not have the level of expertise to deliver effective...
BBC

Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples

The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
AFP

UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks

Thousands of ambulance workers held another strike across England and Wales on Monday, in escalating industrial action as unions called the government to hold talks on improving pay and conditions.  The GMB, whose members at one ambulance service in central England were striking Monday, addressed Barclay in a tweet saying: "We need to talk pay.
BBC

Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall

A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
BBC

Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp

Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights. It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner's permission. Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with...
The Independent

Anti-strike bill: Michael Gove says legislation is to ensure 'minimum service level'

Michael Gove says the “anti-strike bill” is intended to ensure a “minimum service level” within the NHS during industrial action.The Conservative MP said he does “not approve” of coordinated strikes by ambulance workers and nursing staff on 6 February.He did add that he is “conscious” that they take steps to facilitate the most urgent cases during strikes.However, he says legislation is needed to give people “peace of mind that there will always be an NHS there for them.”Gove then hit out at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for their opposition of the bill.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
BBC

American couples choosing NI as elopement destination

"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC

New teacher strike dates as talks end without deal

The latest talks over teachers' pay have broken up without agreement, as another union announces new strike dates. Members of the NASUWT union will strike on 28 February and 1 March. The largest teaching union in Scotland, the EIS, has already announced nationwide strikes on those dates, in both primaries...
The Independent

Ambulance workers on strike as Government urged to pay ‘fairly’

Thousands of ambulance workers are staging more strikes as the Chancellor was urged to find the money to pay health workers “fairly” in order to end the walkouts.Up to 15,000 Unison ambulance workers are striking on Monday for the third time in five weeks, and will be joined by 5,000 of their NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.Further strikes are planned in the coming weeks by nurses and other NHS workers.Unions have accused the Government of not wanting to find a resolution to what has become an escalating and bitter dispute over pay.It’s simple, all the Chancellor needs...
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...

