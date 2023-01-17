Read full article on original website
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
A47: Breakdown recovery vehicle driver fatally struck by car
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver has died after being struck by a car in Leicestershire. Officers were called to the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, at about 09:20 GMT on Friday. Police said the crash involved the driver, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black...
