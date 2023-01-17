Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Octavia Spencer Reflects on 'Fruitvale Station' With Michael B. Jordan 10 Years Later (Exclusive)
Octavia Spencer is looking back on Fruitvale Station. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 52-year-old actress on the red carpet for Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, and she reflected on the film, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 19. "I signed on because everything I wanted to see in...
ETOnline.com
Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com
Atlantis the Royal: Beyoncé and Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals
Celebs make it to the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal Dubai on Jan. 21, 2023. From Letitia Wright to Halle Bailey, tons of celebrities made it to the red carpet before Beyoncé put on an impressive performance.
ETOnline.com
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Ditches His Suits for a Baby Blue Skirt at Paris Fashion Week
Lucien Laviscount can wear the hell out of a suit. Same goes for a skirt. The Emily in Paris star on Thursday turned heads when he arrived at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a baby blue pleated skirt worn over wide-leg trousers. To top off the look, Laviscount opted for a Louis Vuitton cartoon sweater.
ETOnline.com
'The Last of Us' Episode 2: Anna Torv on Tess's Fate and Working With Pedro Pascal (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled "Infected." Sunday's episode of The Last of Us kept the emotions coming as fans got to see one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game canon play out onscreen. Following her introduction as Joel's (Pedro Pascal)...
ETOnline.com
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss
Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
ETOnline.com
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
ETOnline.com
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
ETOnline.com
Buffy and Spike! Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites With Co-Star James Marsters on the Red Carpet
Buffy and Spike together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters had a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion on Thursday as the former co-stars posed together on the red carpet for Gellar's new Paramount + series, Wolf Pack. The 60-year-old actor -- who played bad boy vampire Spike on the...
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson Rocks a Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Robert Pattinson showed off his style range -- and legs -- during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and wore a skirt for the occasion. Pattinson rocked a blue pleated skirt, with a brown plush jacket, layered over a turtleneck....
Comments / 0