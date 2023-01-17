ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)

After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com

Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss

Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
ETOnline.com

Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'

Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
ETOnline.com

Robert Pattinson Rocks a Skirt for Paris Fashion Week

Robert Pattinson showed off his style range -- and legs -- during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and wore a skirt for the occasion. Pattinson rocked a blue pleated skirt, with a brown plush jacket, layered over a turtleneck....

