You can exchange your gun for a gift card in Olympia. Here’s how it will work

Update: All available appointments for the guns-for-gift-cards exchange have been filled, Olympia police announced about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

An Olympia guns-for-gift-cards exchange is set for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, as part of an effort by police and the city council to promote gun safety and reduce gun violence in the community.

The exchange is by appointment only, the city announced on social media. Residents will be able to hand over eligible firearms in exchange for a prepaid $200 VISA gift card provided by the city.

Here’s how it will work: Residents who attend must leave all firearms unloaded, with the safety on, in the trunk of their car or in a locked area of a truck bed. Police officers at the event will open the trunk or locked area with the owner’s permission and remove the firearms.

Officers will not record participant’s names or otherwise conduct any records checks.

Flare guns, starter pistols used for a race, BB guns, Airsoft guns, and other toy/replica guns, are not eligible for the exchange, and will not be accepted.

To make an appointment, c all 360-753-8139. Appointments are limited. Social media posts will be updated when registration for the event is full, according to the city.