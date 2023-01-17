NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Matchups + Schedule

The path to the Super Bowl continues.

One week of playoff football is in the books and we're now down to just eight teams with a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy. Before we look ahead at the divisional round matchups, here are the results from the Wild Card round.

NFC WILD CARD RESULTS

49ers 41, Seahawks 23

Giants 31, Vikings 24

Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14

AFC WILD CARD RESULTS

Jaguars 31, Chargers 30

Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Tuesday morning, the NFL released the schedule for the divisional round including the kickoff time and which network will be broadcasting the game.

SATURDAY

AFC: 4. Jaguars at 1. Chiefs (4:30 p.m. EST on NBC)

NFC: 6. Giants at 1. Eagles (8:15 p.m. EST on FOX)

SUNDAY

AFC: 3. Bengals at 2. Bills (3 p.m. EST on CBS)

NFC: 5. Cowboys at 2. 49ers (6:30 p.m. EST on FOX)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUPS (JAN. 29)

NFC: Giants/Eagles winner vs Cowboys/49ers winner (3 p.m. EST on FOX)

AFC: Bills/Bengals winner vs Jaguars/Chiefs winner (6:30 p.m. EST on CBS)

