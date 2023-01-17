New Chick-Fil-A Coming To Yonkers, First In Westchester County

A Chick-fil-A location in Brookfield. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The first Chick-fil-A location in Westchester County has been approved to open soon.

The fast-food eatery will open in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr., and was approved by the city's planning board during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The restaurant, known for its chicken sandwiches, will have a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

It is not yet clear when the eatery will open, but it will mark the first arrival of a Chick-fil-A in Westchester County. The restaurant will join several locations in New York City.

The new Chick-fil-A will replace a closed bank located at the property.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.