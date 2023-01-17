ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad dies trying to rescue family’s 10 dogs from house fire, Mississippi officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
 5 days ago

A Mississippi man helped his family escape a fatal house fire before he died trying to save their beloved pets, according to Jones County authorities.

Farmer Khanh Van Duong, 56, died around midnight Monday, Jan. 16, after a fire started inside the family’s home on Highway 29 North in Soso, The Laurel Leader-Call reported, citing the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said Duong was “about a foot from the door” when he collapsed.

His wife and daughter were also home and got out safely after Duong alerted them to the blaze, deputies said in a news release.

The man's wife and daughter got out of the home safely, Mississippi fire officials said.

He then tried saving the family’s 10 dogs — two adults and eight puppies, according to WALB. All died in the fire.

Once inside, crews found Duong’s body near the back of the house, WHLT reported, citing the Jones County Fire Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials said they believe it started “in the home’s addition,” which was being used as a storage area.

“The home was heavily involved in fire upon arrival of deputies and firefighters,” Sergeant J.D. Carter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this tragic loss of their loved one.”

A firefighter was hurt and treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the Leader-Call. Duong’s wife and daughter weren’t hurt.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jones County Fire Council on Jan. 17 and was awaiting a response. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Jones County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Soso is about 73 miles southeast of Jackson.

Biloxi, MS
