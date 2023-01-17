Historical Society director stepping down; curator to take over

Sue Garwood has dedicated decades of her life, not only to telling the history of Rice County, but knowing when it’s not her story to tell.

The longtime executive director of the Rice County Historical Society is retiring on Feb. 17.

“It’s time for a new generation,” she said.

She is passing the baton to Museum Curator Dave Nichols.

Garwood has accomplished much of what she set out to during her time at the RCHS.

“When I walked through the door, we didn’t have internet,” she said. “We didn’t have a website. We didn’t have any of that. So, bringing the Historical Society online (helped) people to work with and connect with us, as well as how we reach out to people.”

In addition to developing a website, much of the RCHS collections were digitized.

Garwood also has overseen the addition of the Carlander Family Room, new roofs for seven of their eight buildings, secured funds for the Faribault house and raised over $2 million through various projects.

She also noted growing the volunteers program as an accomplished goal.

“I can’t take full credit for any of it because we have such a robust volunteer program here and great volunteers who dedicate a lot of time,” she said. “I’m proud to have done my piece to make that happen.”

She spent her days writing grant proposals, coming up with event ideas, budgeting, planning, researching and more.

While she struggled to narrow it down, she identified a few areas of historical documentation she’s most proud.

“I’m really proud of the work we’ve been doing with the Dakota story, the African-American story and the Evangeline Whipple story,” she said. “Those lesser-told stories.”

Her work documenting the Dakota and African-American residents of Rice County were the most recent.

“I think the thing that is unique about both of those stories is that they have happened because we’ve built relationships with community members who still exist,” she said. “I mean it’s not a story that’s encapsulated in the past. It is a story that continues to today.

“The only way we can accurately tell the Dakota story is because we have Dakota people who are trusting us and sharing their experience with us, knowing that we’re going to be sensitive to that. … It’s not just telling the story; it’s building that relationship and finding a way to give back to the Dakota community.”

A historian’s future

Garwood hopes to continue her work in the realm of historical research, but there’s a slight issue with that: she won’t be allowed to work for at least 10 months. That’s because she’ll be in New Zealand on a visitor visa. She plans to visit museums and libraries in New Zealand until she can get a work visa.

She’s been dating Mark Muir, an employee at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, for 10 years. Now that her immediate family has either moved or passed on, she’s ready to get married and go to the land of the kiwis.

“Also, there were those milestones that, as the executive director here, I wanted to get done before I even considered leaving,” she said. “All of that was kind of coming into fruition in the last year. All of it sort of tied up and it’s like, ‘Huh. Okay. Okay.’”

She also felt comfortable leaving soon because she’s confident in her successor.

“You don’t stay in a position for 20 years without having to put a lot of yourself into that job,” she said. “So, I feel very connected to this place and I’m very invested in its future. I don’t know that I could leave with such peace if I didn’t know who was going to be taking over.”

Next director

Taking over is Detroit native Dave Nichols, whose grandparents were a big part of how he learned to love history.

When he graduated high school, he moved to Mankato to attend Minnesota State University, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and museum studies. He then traveled the state for a few years, working at various history museums.

“I’ve been all over the place doing a lot of different things,” he said.

At one point, he was working part time in Scott, Rice and Steele counties, all at the same time.

“Let me tell you, anytime I heard of construction on 35, my heart would stop,” he said. “… The driving didn’t bother me. The hardest part was remembering how I needed to answer the phone based on wherever I was working.”

He originally worked at the RCHS as a contracted employee, when the previous curator had left and he stepped in with a legacy grant, moving a collection and doing some processing work.

Since Garwood knew him previously, having met at conferences and other events, and saw the work he did, she encouraged him to apply to be the curator of the Rice County museum.

The Board of Directors unanimously selected him for the Executive Director position.

“He knows the field and makes fabulous decisions,” Garwood said. “A curator’s job is so complex. He needs to know types of materials, what the needs are for those materials, what environments each type needs, whether you’ve got damage being done to an artifact and how to mitigate that, doing labels, research, grant writing. It’s a complex job.”

Nichols was happy for the stability.

“I really enjoyed being here, so getting the chance to become a permanent staff member was really great,” he said. “I haven’t changed my opinion on that yet. Now would be a really bad time for that, huh?”

While Garwood is sad to be leaving the RCHS and emotions have been running high, she feels it is important to be able to step aside for Nichols to take over.

“One of the best ways that I can be helpful is to pass my knowledge, pass the baton and then move clearly out of the way,” Garwood said. “It’s time for a new generation. There are opportunities and things he thinks of, as a young person with a young family, that are different from my perspective.

“And that’s success. That is succession. That is continuation into the future. It it was just always as it has been done for the last 20 years, we would continue, but we’s stagnate.”