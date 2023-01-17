ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate who escaped Bakersfield reentry facility arrested: U.S. Marshals

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related

Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
CBS LA

Suspects sought in "massacre" at California home that left 6 dead

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people —  including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family members, and said it was...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Person dies in collision with train

A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
SHAFTER, CA
KMPH.com

5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

