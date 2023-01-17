Read full article on original website
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Inmate who escaped Bakersfield reentry facility arrested: U.S. Marshals
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
Law firm speaks out following fatal crash involving Bakersfield police vehicle
There are new details on the woman who was injured in a car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning.
Man accused of inappropriately touching child pleads no contest to battery charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl at a wedding reception has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records. Miguel Angel Martinez entered the plea on Tuesday and a charge of annoying or molesting a child was dismissed, records show. The latter charge […]
1 woman dead, 1 injured after car strikes multiple trees in orchard
A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a crash in Rosedale shortly before midnight on Thurs, Jan 19.
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco
A man received major injuries after being shot near Cormack Park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19. According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue.
BPD: Man shoots at officers, surrenders after nearly 7-hour standoff on Cibola Dr.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 1/18/23 (4:30 a.m.):. The Bakersfield Police Department said the man surrendered and was taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Firo of Bakersfield. He was placed under arrested for false imprisonment and criminal threats regarding the initial...
One person dead in crash with train: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
Suspects sought in "massacre" at California home that left 6 dead
Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people — including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family members, and said it was...
Person dies in collision with train
A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday. It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
