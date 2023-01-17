Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman accused of murdering 16-year-old at Wawa begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020 will begin Monday. Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
southarkansassun.com
Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect
A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
News4Jax.com
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
News4Jax.com
All parties identified in ‘suspicious incident’ on Westside, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for information Friday after a woman told officers she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl and drive off with her. The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported along Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street....
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here. "All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This...
Life, not death, for man who murdered former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent 8 years on Florida's death row will not be going back. A jury voted Thursday to give Robert Earl Peterson a sentence of life in prison, instead of the death penalty. Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
californiaexaminer.net
The 8-year-old Is Unharmed As Police In Jacksonville Fire And Kill A Fleeing Suspect
The first police shooting by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 2023 left one man dead, another in arrest, and an 8-year-old boy at least physically unscathed. Chief Mark Romano reported that on Thursday, drug investigators were keeping an eye on a known drug dealer who was travelling in a car with another man near Drury Lane in the 13200 block of North Main Street. Around 5:45 p.m., they attempted to block the car in order to apprehend the suspect after observing numerous narcotics transactions.
News4Jax.com
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a ‘bright blinking light.’ Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
First Coast News
Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV. William was 44 years old. A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.
Action News Jax
Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard. One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
First Coast News
JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
News4Jax.com
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s Chinese community shocked after mass shooting during California Lunar New Year festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Chinese community in Jacksonville are shocked following a mass shooting that occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California on Saturday. So far, 10 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others are injured after police say a gunman opened fire...
