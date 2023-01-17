ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglary Suspect Shot Police Officer In Florida; All 5 Officers Retaliated Killing Suspect

A burglary suspect shot a police officer during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. On the night of January 20, a police officer from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot in the face during a confrontation in Northwest Jacksonville, Florida. The confrontation happened after 5 Jacksonville police officers responded to a burglary report. The Jacksonville Police were able to find the suspect, however, he had shot fire at them. In retaliation, all 5 police officers fired back which killed the suspect. Fortunately, the wounded police officer suffered only non-fatal injuries and was immediately transported to a hospital, as reported by Richard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

The 8-year-old Is Unharmed As Police In Jacksonville Fire And Kill A Fleeing Suspect

The first police shooting by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 2023 left one man dead, another in arrest, and an 8-year-old boy at least physically unscathed. Chief Mark Romano reported that on Thursday, drug investigators were keeping an eye on a known drug dealer who was travelling in a car with another man near Drury Lane in the 13200 block of North Main Street. Around 5:45 p.m., they attempted to block the car in order to apprehend the suspect after observing numerous narcotics transactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL

