Man struck, killed in Mt. Hope neighborhood
A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood Friday evening.
May Millete Never Seen Leaving Home After Jan. 7, Chula Vista Detective Testifies
Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified Friday. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021....
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal Barrio Logan officer-involved shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
Woman, 22, Killed, Companion Injured by Alleged Drunk Driver Near Pacific Beach
A 22-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was hospitalized when a young man, suspected of driving drunk, struck them early Sunday on a sidewalk near Pacific Beach. The driver, 22, who was not immediately named, was arrested on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to Sgt. Jeff Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
Man critically injured, face fractured, after pothole sends him flying off scooter in Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday evening after he struck a pothole in Torrey Pines, which ejected him off his scooter. Witnesses reportedly found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines around 5:44 p.m. and called 911, according to San Diego police reports.
Gunman sentenced in deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting spree
Travis Sarreshteh, a 34-year-old convicted killer, showed little to no emotion in court during his sentencing Thursday for a deadly shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter which took the life of 28-year-old Justice Boldin.
Two suspects arrested in deadly Mira Mesa shooting
Two suspects were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young Mira Mesa man last fall.
Treasure Trove of Guns and Drugs found in Encinitas Apartment
The guns and drugs were found following a welfare check by authorities
Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash
A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Santee home after argument with parents
SANTEE, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's asked the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl from the East County area Friday afternoon. Veronica Moreno, 16, was last seen at her home in Santee on January 6, San Diego Sheriff's said in a press release. Moreno reportedly ran away from...
Surveillance video shows last moments Maya Millete was seen alive
Some of the most circumstantial evidence was heard and shown on day seven of the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
2 Killed, 4 Minors Injured in Rollover Crash Near Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside
Two people died and four minors were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside, authorities said Wednesday. The crash took place just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Pala Road, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. First responders saw a mid-sized SUV that had...
