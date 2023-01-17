ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy