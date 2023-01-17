One dead, one in critical condition in Biloxi murder and attempted suicide, coroner says

A Biloxi man is dead and the alleged shooter is in critical condition after a killing and attempted suicide early Tuesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Victoria Lane around 4 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Switzer said the homeowner, identified as Patrick Foster Sr., was dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second man also found suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Merit Health. Switzer said Foster was an acquaintance of the suspect and sometimes let him stay on his property.

There was “some type of dispute and shots were fired,” Switzer said.

The suspect is accused of turning the gun on himself after killing Foster. His identity has not been released.

Biloxi police are investigating.