Alexander “Alex” Zenko, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Zenko, Jr., age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alex was born January 2, 1942 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He was married to the late Becky Zenko for 54 years. He attended Rayen High School and Kent State University and was...
Rose H. Limber, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Limber, 91, passed away Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren. Rose was born on October 30, 1931 in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Rose Oroszy. She worked as a nurse’s aid for 18...
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Lillian “Sissy” (Mills) Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Brayton) Kurlander, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton. She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
