ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
967thevine.com

Update: Fox near Ravenwood Apartments removed

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Whole Health says a gray fox in Ithaca has been located. It is believed to be the potentially rabid fox that was in the same area on Friday. Foxes mate in monogamous pairs and are territorial. The SPCA searched the area and found established dens, so they were most likely a mated pair.
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy