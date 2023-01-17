Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Update: Fox near Ravenwood Apartments removed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Whole Health says a gray fox in Ithaca has been located. It is believed to be the potentially rabid fox that was in the same area on Friday. Foxes mate in monogamous pairs and are territorial. The SPCA searched the area and found established dens, so they were most likely a mated pair.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health...
967thevine.com
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
Comments / 0