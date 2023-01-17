Read full article on original website
It's Legislative Week 2 in Pierre
Week 2 of the 2023 South Dakota legislative session is in the books, and the pace in Pierre is picking up!. On Tuesday, AARP South Dakota testified before the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) in support of Medicaid expansion. In its annual agency overview to the JCA, the South Dakota Department of Social Services presented information related to funding and implementation.
Family Caregiver Resources for Florida
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
AARP Maryland Welcomes Carmel Roques as Secretary of Aging
AARP Maryland is warmly greeting the news that Governor Wes Moore has selected Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging. In a statement, AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg said:. “We welcome the appointment of Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging. She has earned an...
AARP Oklahoma 2023 Legislative Priorities Virtual Q & A
AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page on Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. to discuss AARP Oklahoma’s statewide advocacy work. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl will outline advocacy efforts at the Capitol and take questions. AARP Oklahoma’s 2023 advocacy priorities are...
2023 Senior Day at the Capitol
8:30 a.m. - Registration at 2nd floor rotunda. 10 a.m.- Senior Day Session begins in the House Chamber 4th floor, westside. *Please leave extra time for parking and security. For more information, please call 405-943-1895 or email Marietta.OAOA@gmail.com soon. This story is provided by AARP Oklahoma. Visit the AARP Oklahoma...
AARP Delaware is accepting applications for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge Grant
We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Barbara Blasch Named AARP Idaho State President
The state president is a volunteer who serves as spokesperson and representative for AARP across Idaho. In this role, Blasch will chair the all-volunteer Executive Council, a diverse group of professionals who provide advice and counsel to advance AARP’s social mission in Idaho. Prior to her appointment, Blasch served...
AARP NEW YORK STATE BLUEPRINT FOR ACTION
New Yorkers age 50 and over have the experience, expertise, and commitment to make our state shine again, but this cohort that contributes so much to every community faces its own unique challenges that must be addressed. With its over 2.3 million members statewide, AARP New York is calling on the Hochul administration and state lawmakers to develop clear plans to address ageism and make New York State more age-friendly so New Yorkers 50 and older can safely, affordably, and happily grow older here.
AARP, PULP Commend PSC Action Eliminating Utility Debt for 478,000 NY Households
ALBANY—AARP New York and the Public Utility Law Project (“PULP”) today applauded the New York State Public Service Commission’s order that will eliminate utility debt for another 478,000 households across the state that are currently behind on their electric and gas bills because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AARP Foundation Provides Free Tax Assistance in Idaho
Beginning in February and continuing until the end of tax season, AARP Foundation is providing complimentary tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. To find a Tax-Aide site and hours of operation in your community use the online locator HERE. For a list of documents needed for Tax-Aide service click HERE.
All Things Age Friendly with AARP Massachusetts
For the past 5 years, Massachusetts has been designated as Age Friendly and Dementia Friendly. Watch the video below and learn more about what these past 5 years have meant and what it means going forward. 5 Year Anniversary_ Massachusetts Designated Age & Dementia Friendly.mp4. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly...
ORFuture Archive
AARP Oregon held a four-part virtual townhall series for Oregonians statewide to make their voices heard as they learned about critical issues impacting the 50+ community. From June through September 2022, Our State, Our Future townhalls featured subject matter experts and provided participants the opportunity to share their perspectives and experiences on issues that matter to them.
Texas Leaders Unveil New Priorities That Could Impact Older Texans
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were sworn into office for their third terms this week. During their inauguration at the Texas Capitol, the top Republican leaders outlined their ideas for the next four years. The announcements came as leaders in the state House and Senate unveiled spending plans for the state’s 2024-2025 biennium.
You Community's Wish Could Come True in 2023
The annual program aims to make communities in Rhode Island more livable for people of all ages. AARP Rhode Island invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more.
AARP Pennsylvania Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects
AARP Pennsylvania Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects. Applications are currently being accepted through March 15, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET. We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Rhode Island
En español | Rhode Islanders are required to have health insurance — and they can face a nearly $700 per person fine each year that they don’t. Those who don’t get it through an employer are eligible to buy high-quality coverage at low or no cost through HealthSource RI, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which began on Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
So Much Going on at AARP Massachusetts Next Week
We’ve got a lot going next week- We hope you’ll join us online; have some fun, expand your knowledge and get some help doing your taxes. Our outreach team has been busy developing programs you’ll find interesting and fun. It’s one of the fastest growing sports around....
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Minnesota
En español | Most Minnesotans are eligible to buy health insurance through MNsure, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment in the fall. Residents who experience a qualifying life event, such as a marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, a move or lost health insurance, may be eligible to buy or change coverage outside the open enrollment period.
AARP Oklahoma Accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant Applications Through March 15
AARP Oklahoma invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic...
How to Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance in Connecticut
En español |Most residents of Connecticut are eligible to buy health insurance through Access Health CT, the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, during open enrollment, which runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024. Residents who experience a qualifying life event, such as a marriage, divorce,...
