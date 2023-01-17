KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’
KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’Close
KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures.
The collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones according to KoRn.
The color choices are:
“ My Gift to You ” – Olive Beetle – Shifter
“ Dead Bodies Everywhere ” – Vintage Sepia – Glitter
“ Pretty ” – Slashed & Silver – Glitter
“ Freak On A Leash ” – Black – Matte
“ Got The Life ” – Sunset Copper – Shimmer
“ Children Of The Korn ” – Beige – Matte
“ It’s On! ” – Dirt Brown – Matte
“ Seed ” – Off White Pink – Matte
KoRn will be celebrating 25 years of “Follow The Leader” on August 25.
Get your palette here .
