KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’

KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’

KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures.

The collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones according to KoRn.

The color choices are:

“ My Gift to You ” – Olive Beetle – Shifter

“ Dead Bodies Everywhere ” – Vintage Sepia – Glitter

“ Pretty ” – Slashed & Silver – Glitter

“ Freak On A Leash ” – Black – Matte

“ Got The Life ” – Sunset Copper – Shimmer

“ Children Of The Korn ” – Beige – Matte

“ It’s On! ” – Dirt Brown – Matte

“ Seed ” – Off White Pink – Matte

KoRn will be celebrating 25 years of “Follow The Leader” on August 25.

Get your palette here .

