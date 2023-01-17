ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykwrR_0kHfJ0Bf00

KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures.

The collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones according to KoRn.

The color choices are:

My Gift to You ” – Olive Beetle – Shifter
Dead Bodies Everywhere ” – Vintage Sepia – Glitter
Pretty ” – Slashed & Silver – Glitter
Freak On A Leash ” – Black – Matte
Got The Life ” – Sunset Copper – Shimmer
Children Of The Korn ” – Beige – Matte
It’s On! ” – Dirt Brown – Matte
Seed ” – Off White Pink – Matte

KoRn will be celebrating 25 years of “Follow The Leader” on August 25.

Get your palette here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
OREGON STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia set to take Kroger to trial, $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday. That brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million, according […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia financial expert thinks Governors income tax proposal is ”very good for West Virginia long term”

It’s been the talk of the state this week. Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 %. It’s now in the Senate after passing the house on Wednesday. House Democrats were disappointed with the decision saying those making more money need to “pay their fair share.” But Governor Justice […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy