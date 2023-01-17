ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 9

T J
5d ago

These kids seem like they have nothing to live for. They are hell bent on destruction. 🤦🏿

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

More than 400 people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville. Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The plane has been loaded and removed from the interstate. All lanes of I-40 are reopened, according to the Knoxville Police. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

A Domestic Incident Leads to the Shooting Death of a Talbott Woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Talbott. Deputies were called to Ingram Road after a man called 911 saying he had shot his wife Wednesday night. 52 year-old Kenneth Belcher was found inside pickup in the rear parking lot of a school on E....
TALBOTT, TN
WBIR

DA: Man found guilty of multiple charges after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on New Year's Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. Dtearius Southern was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon on Friday, Jan. 20, the DA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. It happened last night (Tuesday) in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road. Police believe a physical confrontation occurred and shots were fired. A man was struck and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are searching...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy