FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mint Julep Juniper: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Mint Julep Juniper! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. This beautiful, versatile evergreen shrub does it all! Use as a...
2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Snow is here in the highlands of central and northern Arizona! Some folks still don’t even know it snows in our beautiful state. Let’s “show the snow” of Arizona to the world in the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes.
Verde Valley Comic Expo
The Cottonwood Public Library is pleased to present the 6th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 25th!. The Verde Valley Comic Expo is a one-day, 7-hour event that aims to connect people of all ages with comic book artists, authors, and other comic books and pop culture-related materials that help to promote reading.
MATFORCE Partners Up to Help Support Families
MATFORCE is partnering with two family-focused organizations across Yavapai County to foster and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers within the community. Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are encouraged to register for FREE for one of these upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way courses. The Love and...
Prescott Fire Department Engineer Seeks to Set World Record
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, starting at about 10 AM, one of Prescott Fire Department’s own, Engineer Jason Heartisan, is going to run on a treadmill for 24 hours… blindfolded. If successful, he would set a new record and be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Prescott Valley Police Now Hiring
The Prescott Valley Police Department is currently accepting applications for Police Officer Trainees and Lateral Police Officers. We are looking for those who want to live an extraordinary life of purpose. There are no normal days in a law enforcement career and no calls for service are routine. Our next...
Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers, 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The following topics will be discussed:. Landmarking and the memorial brick program. All interested persons are encouraged to...
