ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy