Read full article on original website
Related
Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even...
‘No chance’ of global heating below 1.5C but nuclear tech ‘promising’ in climate crisis, Bill Gates says
Billionaire and founder of Microsoft tells Sydney audience it is ‘great to have Australia on board on climate’
EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union cannot list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday.
Russia's Lavrov visits ally South Africa amid Western rivalry
PRETORIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in South Africa on Monday for talks with one of its most important allies on a continent that is divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related Western attempts to isolate it.
UK being outspent on green growth says CBI boss; National Grid to pay customers to cut energy use – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as coal power stations fire up to meet demand during colder weather
Comments / 0