"Say's who???" That was the first question that popped into my head after I saw the headline of this story. So who makes this person or these people "experts" or so-called qualified to label a building structure as UGLY? Ok here is the deal, according to bringmethenews.com to a study from Buildworld they put out a list of some of "The UGLIEST Buildings" in the United States. This is what intrigued me right away, based on WHAT exactly? "...based on the percentage of negative tweets criticizing a building's design. The ugliest building in the United States was determined to be the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C." I'll give you the list and the rankings in just a bit, let's explore a little more about these Buildworld people - Where do THEY work at? What makes their place NOT one of the ugliest buildings? ( I promise I'm not reaching for straws here - I couldn't find a picture of their workplace )

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO