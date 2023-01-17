Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys hold off Chippewa for eighth straight win (13 photos)
Joey Butz’s 3-point play with 2:46 remaining gave River Falls a four-point lead, and the Wildcats hit 10 free throws in the final 1:27 to pull out a 67-56 Big Rivers Conference win over Chippewa Falls Friday night in River Falls. River Falls vs. Chippewa Falls (13 photos) The...
tourcounsel.com
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota
The Mall of America offers more than 520 stores, from items created by the greatest designers to high-tech products, in addition to selling tax-free clothing and shoes. You can also buy it all in one place, surrounded by a beautiful indoor environment, with knowledgeable salespeople and a virtual concierge ready to help. In addition, every year, the Mall of America expands with more than 25 new stores, meaning your visits will never be the same and the shelves will always have new products. Your pocketbook will surely thank you: every day, at least 100 stores offer sales or promotions.
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Minneapolis Has “One Of The Ugliest Buildings” In The U.S
"Say's who???" That was the first question that popped into my head after I saw the headline of this story. So who makes this person or these people "experts" or so-called qualified to label a building structure as UGLY? Ok here is the deal, according to bringmethenews.com to a study from Buildworld they put out a list of some of "The UGLIEST Buildings" in the United States. This is what intrigued me right away, based on WHAT exactly? "...based on the percentage of negative tweets criticizing a building's design. The ugliest building in the United States was determined to be the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C." I'll give you the list and the rankings in just a bit, let's explore a little more about these Buildworld people - Where do THEY work at? What makes their place NOT one of the ugliest buildings? ( I promise I'm not reaching for straws here - I couldn't find a picture of their workplace )
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
River Falls Journal
Photos: Spacious house in rural River Falls for sale
This spacious and well-maintained home offers a peaceful and secluded location just on the south side of River Falls. The property sits on five acres with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. Inside, you will find a bright and open floor plan that includes a large living room, a large,...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
