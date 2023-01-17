Read full article on original website
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
iheart.com
Owner Of Edaville Railroad In Carver Unveils Plans To Build On Site Housing
CARVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The show will go on for Edaville Railroad for years to come, as the owner of the amusement park in Carver announces plans for seven housing complexes to be built on the property. In total, the project will result in 300 apartment units available at varying rates.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
Attleboro's jewelry history on display at the Industrial Museum
ATTLEBORO - Attleboro is known to some as "The Jewelry Capital of the World," and there's no better place to see some bling than the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum. "When you came in on the train in 1920 there was a large billboard that said, "Hub of the Jewelry World, Attleboro, Massachusetts," the museum's Executive Director, Carleton Legg, told WBZ-TV.These days the jewels are on display at the museum, housed in what used to be an old jewelry refinery from the 1800's. Legg says Attleboro's history of craftsmanship actually starts with its original settlers. "It started...
Mobile methadone clinic ordered to leave Woonsocket parking lot
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that has set up shop in the back lot at 800 Clinton St. since July 2022.
Outgoing Providence police chief lands new role in Washington
Hugh Clements has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice.
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
