ATTLEBORO - Attleboro is known to some as "The Jewelry Capital of the World," and there's no better place to see some bling than the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum. "When you came in on the train in 1920 there was a large billboard that said, "Hub of the Jewelry World, Attleboro, Massachusetts," the museum's Executive Director, Carleton Legg, told WBZ-TV.These days the jewels are on display at the museum, housed in what used to be an old jewelry refinery from the 1800's. Legg says Attleboro's history of craftsmanship actually starts with its original settlers. "It started...

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO