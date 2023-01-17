ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rimonthly.com

Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown

Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Attleboro's jewelry history on display at the Industrial Museum

ATTLEBORO - Attleboro is known to some as "The Jewelry Capital of the World," and there's no better place to see some bling than the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum. "When you came in on the train in 1920 there was a large billboard that said, "Hub of the Jewelry World, Attleboro, Massachusetts,"  the museum's Executive Director, Carleton Legg, told WBZ-TV.These days the jewels are on display at the museum, housed in what used to be an old jewelry refinery from the 1800's. Legg says Attleboro's history of craftsmanship actually starts with its original settlers. "It started...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy