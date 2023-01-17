Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/20/23: Does Denver's Scoring Surge Mean an Automatic Over?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Divisional Round (Sunday)
Sunday features what is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the weekend between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills (5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook), which kicks off the slate at 3:00 pm ET, and that's followed by an NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (3.5-point favorites), a game that has the closest spread of the Divisional Round. If both games are as competitive as oddsmakers are projecting, we could have a really fun DFS slate on our hands.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 1/21/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing four games with left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo's status remains in the air on Saturday. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes against a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) probable for Hornets' Saturday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward is on track to return after he missed eight games with left hamstring soreness. In an opportunity versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 25.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (hip) available Sunday
The Denver Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (hip) available for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray is dealing with a hip injury, but he'll play through it for Sunday's tilt with the Thunder. Our models project Murray, who has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel, to score 30.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Blazers' Gary Payton II (calf) available Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Gary Payton II (calf) available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II missed the Blazers' last game with a calf injury, but will be back in the game tonight against the Lakers. Our models project Payton II, who has a $3,700...
numberfire.com
Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (illness) upgraded, available Friday for Kings
Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (illness) is available on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis is ready to return after missing Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will likely replace Richaun Holmes in the starting lineup following a spot-start on Wednesday. numberFire's models project Domas for...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
Comments / 0