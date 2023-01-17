Sunday features what is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the weekend between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills (5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook), which kicks off the slate at 3:00 pm ET, and that's followed by an NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (3.5-point favorites), a game that has the closest spread of the Divisional Round. If both games are as competitive as oddsmakers are projecting, we could have a really fun DFS slate on our hands.

2 DAYS AGO