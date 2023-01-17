Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels
"You can't do everything, and every opportunity isn't for you," Nia Long said of missing out on 2000's Charlie's Angels Nia Long is dismissing "the biggest fattest lie" that she turned down a role in Charlie's Angels — and sharing the real reason why she did not costar with Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action movie. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published last Friday, Long, 52, denied an internet rumor that she passed on a starring role in Charlie's Angels to instead make Martin Lawrence's Big...
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump Modeling Vintage Outfits
Just days after posting a heartfelt discussion regarding the challenges she's facing in pregnancy, Baldwin shared an informal fashion show on Instagram Ireland Baldwin is showing off her unique style during pregnancy. In a post shared to Instagram Monday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be offered up a slideshow of selfies sporting various fun vintage outfits, most of which boldly put her baby bump on display. "Still sifting, thrifting, and lifting my boobs into these pieces I got recently/a while ago," she wrote. "So excited to finally update all of the...
Nikki Bella Was 'Very Honest' with Husband Artem About Wearing Wedding Dress from John Cena Engagement
"That dress to me represented who I am," the WWE ambassador tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview Nikki Bella is getting real about telling her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear a dress to their wedding she bought while engaged to ex John Cena. "I was very honest with Artem," Bella, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively about talking to Chigvintsev about wearing the dress. The dress discussion is captured in the premiere episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airing Thursday, Jan. 26 on E!. "I came to him...
Nick Jonas Says Working with Kelly Clarkson on New Popcorn Flavor Was a 'Dream'
The Jonas Brothers' popcorn brand Rob's Backstage Popcorn adds a new flavor: Kelly's Classic BBQ Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson have moved on from sharing a stage to sharing a bag of popcorn. The American Idol star helped the "Jealous" singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas introduce a new flavor to their popcorn line: Kelly's Classic BBQ. Nick calls the new Rob's Backstage Popcorn flavor "a tip of the cap" to Clarkson's Texas roots. "Our original flavor has that kind of delicious tangy spice flavor to it,...
Simone Biles Is 'So Excited to Celebrate' Her Upcoming Wedding with Her Mom and 'Close Circle'
Simone Biles is "so excited" for her wedding day, and so is her mom!. The Olympian, 25, opened up to PEOPLE about her special day after making a surprise appearance at a mother-daughter cardio class on Jan. 15. While Biles' mom Nellie wasn't in attendance for the class, the gymnast shared all about getting her mom involved in wedding planning and how she factored into the workout inspiration.
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore announced earlier this month that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon were expecting their first child together Shemar Moore is officially a dad! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for Moore exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," says the rep. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship. Never...
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating another special family birthday, this time for daughter Vida who turns 13 Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey's little girl is growing up! On Monday, the mom of three shared photos from daughter Vida's birthday party during a family vacation earlier this month, celebrating as she turned 13. The photo shared shows Vida wearing a white cropped t-shirt, a lei and a flower crown as she looks at her birthday cake, unaware that behind her, Woody Harrelson is making a face at the...
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso. The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes. Kylie wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit...
Carrie Underwood Shares Photos from Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Celebration: 'My Sunshine'
Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4 Carrie Underwood can't believe how fast her youngest is growing up! On Sunday, the country singer, 40, shared a sweet tribute in honor of son Jacob's 4th birthday, featuring some photos from the little boy's Spiderman-themed celebration. "This was yesterday…and now you are 4.😩," Underwood wrote alongside a photo of Jacob as a baby. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for...
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'
"Who are you to take away her right to have a friendship and connection with someone? How dare you?" Dan Swygart said of his love interest, TLC star Shauna Rae, on Instagram Shauna Rae's new interest isn't holding back! Dan Swygart defended the pair's budding relationship — which was featured on season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae — in two Instagram reels after he received criticism for pursuing the 23-year-old, who has pituitary dwarfism, making her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old. "Me and Shauna are...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding
Whoopi Goldberg couldn't believe her View co-host Sunny Hostin would expose her family secrets on national television. On Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg chided her co-star after Hostin revealed that her parents hid the fact they had a shotgun wedding 15 days after she was born. After...
Anne Hathaway Channels Devil Wears Prada Character Wearing Pageboy Cap in Paris
The A-list actress brought back the staple Y2K accessory – and totally pulled it off Anne Hathaway just stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a Y2K accessory we weren't expecting. Although numerous 2000s fashion staples have seen their way back into the spotlight (like the ironic fashion tees, blinged-out western belts and denim from head to toe), the pageboy cap had yet to make a real comeback. Until now. The Devil Wears Prada star was snapped walking the streets of the City of Light in the...
Diane Keaton Hasn't Dated in 15 Years — But She's 'Doing Fine': 'Someday Someone Will Marry Me'
"I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine," the Maybe I Do star told Extra of not going on a date for 15 years, when asked about her love life Diane Keaton is rom-com royalty, but in real life, romance isn't exactly a huge priority. During a recent interview with Extra promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Maybe I Do, the 77-year-old actress was asked about how long it has been since she went on a date. "Let's [say] 15 years," said Keaton. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm...
