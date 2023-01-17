Georgia vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look t improve to 14-4 as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats tonight in Lexington

The Georgia Bulldogs will have their hands full tonight as they look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats on their home court. This will be the 156th meeting between these two teams in a series that Kentucky has dominated 130-25. Georgia has defeated Kentucky in Lexington just twice in the past 20 years.

After 3 unsuccessful attempts, the Bulldogs won their 1st game on the road this Saturday when they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 62-58 in Oxford. Georgia guard Kario Oquendo played hero for the Dawgs as his 15 second half points gave the Bulldogs a lead in the final minutes of the game.

It will likely take another heroic performance for the Dawgs to win tonight. As it stands right now, ESPN gives Georgia just a 14.6% chance to win and are currently 11 point underdogs according to numerous sports books.

The Wildcats are led by a quartet of scorers as 4 out of 5 of their starters average over 10 points a game. Senior forward, Oscar Tshiebwe is currently averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 13.1 rebounds (both which lead the team). Gaurds Carson Wallace and Antonio Reeves are each shooting over 40% from the 3 point line and over 10 points a game.

Terry Robert's and Kario Oquendo's success have been a large indicator of the Bulldogs' season. Their 28.7 points per game currently account for 40% of the entire Bulldogs' scoring. It will likely take a double digit performance from each of these players or the Bulldogs to leave with a victory.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky