LeBron James On How Martin Luther King Jr. And Muhammad Ali Inspired Him: "Growing Up In The Inner-City, Seeing How Underprivileged Black People Are..."

Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali are two of the greatest names in the struggle for civil rights in America. On MLK Day, LeBron James spoke about how they have inspired him.

A billion words cannot describe the struggle that people of color, especially Black people, have experienced in the United States of America. From slavery to segregation, to various other atrocities, it has been and continues to be a tough journey. But there have been legends and revolutionaries along the way who influenced the course of history and managed to make things better.

Martin Luther King Jr. left perhaps the largest legacy in the struggle for civil rights, and he inspired millions to take up the mantle and fight for their rights. In the world of sports, Muhammad Ali is the man that most people look up to , his decision to sacrifice a lot of his prime for the cause remains one of the most iconic moments ever. And LeBron James is among the many great people that came later that were inspired by both of these legendary figures.

LeBron James Emotionally Opened Up On The Influence Of Martin Luther King Jr. And Muhammad Ali

LeBron James has always been one to speak up in matters of social justice, the King is dedicated to giving back to the people. While he is far from perfect, LeBron has been a shining example in the modern NBA of using a large platform to address issues that matter. And when asked about the impact of the giants whose shoulders he and many others stand on, LeBron James spoke from his heart.

"For me looking at guys like Dr. Martin Luther King, & Muhammad Ali, guys who spoke from their hearts & understand what's going on in the world. [Using] their platform to shine a light on discrimination.

"Growing up in the inner-city, seeing how underprivileged black people are, I always felt that if I ever had the opportunity to have a platform, I always wanted to give back to that. To use my voice for people who grew up like me to understand we have power."

The one truth of humanity is that we have to continue learning from the people that came before us if we want to progress as a species. Matters of social equality and justice are not easy to talk about, there are many differing viewpoints, but those conversations are incredibly important. Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and the many athletes today that have continued to fight the good fight will always be remembered for it even outside of everything else they achieve.

