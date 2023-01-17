Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearance
An 18-year-old high school student, who is suspected of fatally shooting his date after learning she was transgender, grinned as the prosecution described the heinous act in court.
Daily Beast
Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Video shows ‘vicious unprovoked’ attack on woman outside Best Buy, Florida cops say
Two different attacks occurred within an hour, officials say.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Would-be robber slips on ice and hits head while trying to flee scene
A would-be robber in Georgia is going viral after he slipped on ice and hit his head while he was attempting to run away from the scene of his failed crime in a moment reminiscent of Home Alone.
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
