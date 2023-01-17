ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Daily Beast

Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman

Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops

A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
CHARLESTON, SC
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
The Independent

Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person

A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

CBS News

