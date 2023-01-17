LeBron James Gave Tom Brady Wholesome Advice For His Future NFL Career

Tom Brady lost in the playoffs on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but LeBron James had some heartwarming advice for him.

There are no two athletes in the world of sports that understand what it takes to stay great for a long time more than LeBron James and Tom Brady. Both have dominated their respective leagues for ages, and in the twilight of their careers, both have played at an incredibly high level for much longer than anybody imagined they would.

Tom Brady has won 7 championships, that's more than any other franchise in the NFL, let alone a player. And while LeBron James isn't quite on that level in the NBA, his achievements have firmly put him in the GOAT conversation. The King has pointed out the similarities between him and Tom Brady in the past, but after Brady's recent loss in the NFL's Wild Card Round on Monday night, he now has some advice for him.

LeBron James Thinks Tom Brady Should Follow His Heart About His Future

Despite individually still being one of the best in the NBA, LeBron James has been experiencing frustration with his team in recent seasons. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also fallen off since winning the Super Bowl in 2021, and this season they limped into the playoffs to lose against the Dallas Cowboys in their very first game. With lots of speculation about what Brady will do next, though, LeBron James has sent him a message about his future.

"Follow your heart and your gut is going to tell you what to do. That man’s been doing it for over 20+ years and he’s been doing it at such a high level. As always, my best wishes not only [to] my favorite quarterback but a dear friend.

Whatever he decides to do, I love seeing him on the field. It gives me inspiration to keep going at my age so will see what happens."

These are beautiful sentiments that LeBron James has shared, it's safe to say that his respect for Tom Brady and his accomplishments runs deep. James himself is trying to achieve the longevity and success Brady already has, and whether the NFL's GOAT hangs it up or not, he's already inspired the King. Any decision about his future is something fans will be looking at with keen interest, but whatever Tom Brady decides to do, his legacy has already been cemented and set in stone for most.

