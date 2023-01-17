ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
New Minnesotan Asking For Help with a Rude Neighbor. Got Good Advice?

Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
MINNESOTA STATE
How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym

It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
My Life: St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam

Everyone has a story and WJON's My Life series takes a look at the story of St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. Putnam grew up in a small town in central Maine of around 2,000 people named Skowhegan. Putnam has 5 step siblings and a half brother. Her mom was a middle school teacher and her dad was a welder. She describes herself as a bit of a nerd who loved to read and she still does.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WHAT?! Charged to Put Things IN a Hotel Mini-Fridge?

Now is the time when a lot of people from Minnesota want to take a quick vacation to somewhere, anywhere warmer than here. Granted, the weather hasn't been crazy cold yet this year, but it's also very gloomy, wet, icy and dealing with winter driving problems. It's nice to get out for a few days to a week or so and just enjoy some summer-like weather during a Minnesota winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
SCSU to screen Holocaust Documentary Next Week.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Next week, St. Cloud State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education has teamed up with Twin Cities PBS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas to present a unique film series. Through February 7th, SCSU will screen episodes of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Teacher Of The Month: Jon Benson, South Junior High

Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:. "Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
Party City Files for Bankruptcy – St. Cloud Store in Jeopardy?

Are people just not "partying" anymore? Like to the point where they want to buy lots of fun party favors and decorations? Party City has always been the go-to store for any holiday where you would like to get festive materials. Also, the balloons for any occasion. In 2019 there was a helium shortage and Party City wound up closing a few stores at that time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
