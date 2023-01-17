Read full article on original website
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South. Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives. He describes their menu...
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Everyone has a story and WJON's My Life series takes a look at the story of St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. Putnam grew up in a small town in central Maine of around 2,000 people named Skowhegan. Putnam has 5 step siblings and a half brother. Her mom was a middle school teacher and her dad was a welder. She describes herself as a bit of a nerd who loved to read and she still does.
Now is the time when a lot of people from Minnesota want to take a quick vacation to somewhere, anywhere warmer than here. Granted, the weather hasn't been crazy cold yet this year, but it's also very gloomy, wet, icy and dealing with winter driving problems. It's nice to get out for a few days to a week or so and just enjoy some summer-like weather during a Minnesota winter.
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
It is amazing to me how quickly our Minnesota roads can turn into an amazing mess. I'm not blaming anyone, I'm just thinking, whoever comes up with an indestructible material is going to make a lot of money. It feels a little early to be complaining about potholes, but if...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Next week, St. Cloud State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education has teamed up with Twin Cities PBS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas to present a unique film series. Through February 7th, SCSU will screen episodes of...
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:. "Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted...
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Are people just not "partying" anymore? Like to the point where they want to buy lots of fun party favors and decorations? Party City has always been the go-to store for any holiday where you would like to get festive materials. Also, the balloons for any occasion. In 2019 there was a helium shortage and Party City wound up closing a few stores at that time.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
