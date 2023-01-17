ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest Happenings — January 2023

Harvest Littles started more than five years ago as an opportunity to promote a sense of belonging for caregivers by providing an opportunity to socialize and meet others. Creating connection to caregivers at home during the day creates a beneficial support system. Harvest Littles also offers the chance for the children to socialize with other children and learn new things. We come together once a week during the school year for a craft or an activity.
