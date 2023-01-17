Read full article on original website
Related
Harvest Happenings — January 2023
Harvest Littles started more than five years ago as an opportunity to promote a sense of belonging for caregivers by providing an opportunity to socialize and meet others. Creating connection to caregivers at home during the day creates a beneficial support system. Harvest Littles also offers the chance for the children to socialize with other children and learn new things. We come together once a week during the school year for a craft or an activity.
The Flower Mound Public Library: Not your parents’ library
The Flower Mound Public Library has been serving our community since 1985, and is constantly expanding and redefining what’s offered to the public, including providing access to information, creating young readers, fostering success in school and facilitating lifelong learning. The staff consists of 22 FTE employees, a few volunteers...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0