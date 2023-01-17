Magic's Bol Bol on Nuggets Tenure: 'I Could've Worked a Lot Harder'

Orlando Magic center Bol Bol is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

ORLANDO - Over his first three career seasons, Bol Bol needed to fight for every minute he got with the Denver Nuggets.

Now the starting center for the Orlando Magic, Bol reflected on time in the Mile High City, placing the blame solely on himself for the lack of playing time.

“Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” Bol said to the Denver Post. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.”

“I think it (was) very good for me,” he said. “(My time in Denver) definitely put me through a lot. Even off the court and on the court. But I think everyone goes through their own struggles.”

After playing just 53 games over those three seasons in Denver, the 7-2 big man is enjoying a career-year, posting 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 32 starts.

“He’s had a helluva season,” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said, while also showing support to Gary Harris, who played his first seven seasons in Denver before being traded to Orlando as apart of the Aaron Gordon deal.

"I root for Bol," Malone said. "I root for [Harris]."

Finishing with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench in Saturday's loss, Bol also got to enjoy a highlight reel play, crossing over and slamming it home over former teammate Nikola Jokic.

And while the two-time MVP didn't take too kindly to the poster, stating "if he dunks on me one more time, I'm gonna F him," Jokic did have the last laugh - knocking down the game-winning shot for Denver.

A player once thought to a permanent G Leaguer, credits those growing pains to the player he's become in year number four.

“Nothing’s ever completely over,” he said when asked what he learned in Denver. “Here, people might think, ‘Oh, he’ll never play again.’ Here, I just learned a lot from watching Jokic. That was big for me.”

The Magic is back in action Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

