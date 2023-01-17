Cam Sirmon Makes Another Husky Football Position Change

He's gone from the throwing the ball to running it and now catching it.

From time to time, it's wise to take a look at the University of Washington football roster online. Things happen there that just aren't publicized. Players suddenly disappear without warning. Or they change numbers, weights, even their name.

There's also the case of Camden Sirmon, he of the long line of determined Sirmons.

He's a walk-on, unlike his cousins Jackson and Jacob, who both came to the UW fully paid for. And unlike his relatives, who now play for California and Northern Colorado, he's not leaving either, at least not anytime soon.

The big news regarding Cam Sirmon is this: he's a wide receiver now. This, after spending his first season in Montlake at quarterback and a second season at running back.

This 6-foot, 195-pound third-year sophomore from Missoula, Montana, by way of Wenatchee, Washington, is going to push Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk for their starting jobs. He's going to challenge Taj Davis, Giles Jackson and even Germie Bernard for their playing time.

Don't laugh.

Sirmon has a way of getting on the field. Two sets of UW coaching staffs have tried to accommodate him so far, impressed by his unwavering belief that he belongs in a Husky uniform and on the field, even if he doesn't have a scholarship.

As a freshman, the Huskies rewarded him at the end of the season by playing him in the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State. He took turns on special teams. They even sent him out there for one scrimmage play, replacing Sam Huard, to run an option.

Following the coaching change, Sirmon moved from QB to tailback after sitting down with then new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and plotting his course.

Now Grubb doesn't suffer any fools when it comes to discussing talent levels and playing time. He's fairly blunt about it all. The thing is, Sirmon seems to match that mentality.

"I'd advise any freshman, scholarship or walk-on, to be quiet and earn the respect of the older guys and work your ass off," Sirmon said.

Unfortunately last April, he suffered what appeared to be a knee injury, limped off and missed most of spring football practice.

He returned to play in four games this past season, running the ball three times for 12 yards against Portland State. He also saw time against Kent State, Michigan State and Colorado, but missed much of the season with another injury.

Sirmon is very serious about what he does and there's no overlooking that. Whether he's throwing or running the football — or now catching it.

Maybe the Huskies should consider putting him on defense and use him like they did his cousin Jackson Sirmon, as either a linebacker or a safety. Those two have the same mentality.

"The Sirmons are physical," Camden Sirmon said memorably last spring. "We like contact."

