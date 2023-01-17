Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Louisville Skating Academy hosting free clinic
Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal would bump the starting salary up to $70,000. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for January 19th, 2023. This week we're talking about tornadoes and wind gusts!. Sen. McConnell announces federal funding for UofL’s cybersecurity training programs. Updated: 20 hours ago. The university said it...
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life. For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Annual swing dancing event returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Swing’s annual swing dancing event is back after a two-year hiatus with more than 600 dancers. The event goes on all weekend and includes competitions, classes, workshops and social dances. The focus is on west coast swing, but there are lots of different...
Parlour announces purchase of Jeffersontown restaurant Chubby Ray’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a release, Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) has purchased Chubby Ray’s in Jeffersontown and will reopen as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. “We’re extremely excited to join the Jeffersontown community and honored that Chubby Ray’s owner Ray Perkins chose us...
Special prosecutor appointed for 3 Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in three high-profile death investigations in Nelson County. Hardin County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young was appointed to be the special prosecutor for the death investigations of Crystal Rogers, Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard.
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tens of thousands of dollars were paid by people for pool installations that were never finished. Some orders were over a $100,000. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas filed for bankruptcy in December, which means dozens upon dozens of people might not get their pools, or their money back.
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 states do not issue body cameras to their state troopers. Kentucky is now moving off that list. State Police officials demonstrated their combined squad car and body camera system at the state police training center in Frankfort. The cameras will be issued throughout this year...
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. On Saturday, the owner of the restaurant, Oliver Pino, said his restaurant had to close after he got to work around 9 a.m. and noticed his restaurant had been trashed.
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site,...
Lester Terry, Louisville’s serial burglar, is in LMPD’s custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There has been rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville with some of them caught on camera. Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. LMPD has arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His latest alleged string...
Black Market closed until summer following break-in
A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken into custody Friday. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death. Updated: 19 hours ago. ‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s...
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LMPD investigating missing 13 year-old Alaya Craft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 13 year-old, Alaya Craft. Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 p.m. wearing a gray and white Cabella’s sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Mark Wahlberg heads to Middletown this weekend for tequila bottle signing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hollywood celebrity is heading to town this weekend for a meet-and-greet opportunity while signing bottles of his tequila brand. Mark Wahlberg will be at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road, to sign bottles of his Flecha Azul Tequila brand on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
